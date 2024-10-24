Liverpool's win against RB leipzig marks special moment for Kelleher

Liverpool’s win at RB Leipzig was a special moment for Caoimhin Kelleher as he made his first Champions League start in 3 years.

This was the Irishman’s first appearance since December 2020 as he kept a clean sheet and earned himself the Carlsberg Player of the Match award voted by supporters which he says is a moment he will never forget as he continues to impress under manager Arne Slot.

“One of the lads asked me before the game actually when my last Champions League game was. I think it was maybe three years ago.

“Special to be back in this tournament especially and to get the clean sheet was nice.”

The 25-year-old pulled off some incredible saves to keep Liverpool in the game as they narrowly beat the German side 1-0. Kelleher spoke more on how tight the game was and the importance of keeping clean sheets against elite opposition.

“1-0 at any stage, especially towards the end, is difficult.

“I think we probably dominated most of the game up until about maybe 70 minutes or just past that. When it’s only 1-0 and you don’t get that second goal it’s difficult, and they created a few chances. But the main thing is we got the win.”

“A big part of that is the clean sheets and the defending, that’s what the team needs to be built on, especially in these away games.

“There’s obviously going to be times when the home team gets on top and creates chances, but we need to be there to defend and make saves. That’s the most important thing.

“This season especially we’ve really built on our defence and been really good.”

Slot’s men travel to Arsenal on Sunday in a game that could have a major effect on the title race this season, Kelleher will start again for Liverpool which he admits is going to be a crucial game.

“Obviously everyone knows it’s a massive game coming now on Sunday. Keeping the momentum is important for us; another clean sheet and scoring a goal as well.

“We’ll be ready now for Sunday and we know we need a lot more.”