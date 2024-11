Manchester City won't see Ruben Dias until next month.

The Portugal defender missed yesterday's defeat at Bournemouth.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dias suffered the setback in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.

City boss Pep Guardiola admitted before kickoff that Dias won't be seen until after the next international break.

He will miss the meeting against Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday and the trip to Brighton in the league next weekend.