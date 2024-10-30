Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola admits being impressed by Man Utd target Amorim

Paul Vegas
Man City boss Guardiola admits being impressed by Man Utd target Amorim
Man City boss Guardiola admits being impressed by Man Utd target Amorim
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's been impressed by Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

Sporting have announced that Manchester United are willing to meet the €10m buyout clause in Amorim's contract.

Asked about the Portuguese, Guardiola said on Tuesday: "All I can talk about is the experience of playing twice against Ruben's Sporting Lisbon team, one or two seasons ago, and the pressure was really, really good.

"And look this season, he is unbeaten and winning all the games in the Portuguese League and the Champions League, the same points as us. So a high manager.

"What's going to happen I don't know, because what happened here in my experience, doesn't mean it works for the other ones. The manager, the team, the club, the structures, the physios, the doctors, the players, it's many things."

