Man City midfielder Nunes reveals he does not watch football away from the pitch

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes has revealed that he does not watch football and instead takes a break from it off the pitch.

The 26-year-old scored his first league goal for City with a late winner against Aston Villa on Tuesday as his side look to extend their run of appearances in Europe's elite club competition, which would reach to 15 consecutive years next term. Despite this success, Nunes has spoken about how he tries to avoid the sport when he is away from the club.

“I don't really watch football,’ the Portugal international said. “I just don't watch football. It's just because our daily routine is just full of football.

“You know, it's the same as if you work in a computer and you're going home, you don’t want to go for the computer.”

City could earn Champions League qualification as well as an FA Cup final if they beat Nottingham Forest in the last four of the competition on Sunday. Nunes reflected on this season and says the club’s expectations and goals are much higher than this under manager Pep Guardiola.

“Of course not. We know this. The club's standards are much higher than this. We know that these are not the standards we want this club to be at.

“Especially for the guys that have been here longer, they're always used to win and to fight for the title.

“But this is our reality now and we have to accept it. And we just have to go for it like it's the Champions League, the Premier League trophy.

“This is a journey, it's a rollercoaster and you have to be prepared for it. We now have a different aim than we had in the beginning of the season. The Champions League has to be our goal now and we're going to go for it.”