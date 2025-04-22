Guardiola praises Manchester City hero Nunes after Villa win

Pep Guardiola hailed Matheus Nunes after his last-minute winner against Aston Villa, stating the Portuguese is "incredibly loved" in the dressing room.

As Tuesday’s Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium seemed destined for a draw, the 26-year-old scored a last-minute goal—a moment that certainly hasn't gone unnoticed by the Citizens' manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

“He’s a person who is incredibly loved,” Guardiola said in his post-match press conference.

“When he talks in the media it’s always serious but in the locker room he’s the complete opposite, always laughing.

“He’s playing not in a natural position, like Nico. If you told me at the beginning of the season you are going to play at the end of the season to reach a final and to fight to qualify for the Champions League with Matheus and Nico at full-back I would say what are you talking about.

“He has done well, has incredible pace and is a different type of player to Rico.

“In the small spaces, Rico is so clean the way he plays.

“Nunes’s physicality, when he has to run, and hold good wingers he is able to do it and he’s playing better.