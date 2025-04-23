Rashford feels he will never play for Man Utd again as he remain patient about his future

Tribal Football
Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford is loving life at Aston Villa but his future remains uncertain as the summer transfer window approaches.

Rashford is unlikely to return to OId Trafford while Ruben Amorim remains as head coach as his future hangs in the balance. The England international is said to want Champions League football and regular game time, something United cannot offer. The Red Devils are also likely wanting to free up finances to fuel new signings and clear Rashford’s high wages off their books. 

Now, according to The BBC and the Daily Mail Rashford know he will probably never pull on a United shirt again but he is willing to patient to see what the next few months bring. United have also reportedly ruled out a player exchange with the likes of Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Eberechi Eze, of Crystal Palace, due to the complexities of a swap deal. 

His contribution to Villa’s Champions League campaign and race for a European qualifcation spot has been excellent, providing 4goals and 6 assists so far. Villa’s loss to Manchester City on Tuesday night is a knockback for manager Unai Emery which may have Rashford rethinking his future as his current side continue to struggle to make it into a top 5 position. 

Emery discussed Rashford after the loss to City and praised how quick he has adapted to his side after so many years with a United side who often play a different style of football.

"I am so happy with him," said Emery after Villa's defeat by City. "He is performing very well. His adaptation has been quick and his commitment to the process is really important for us and for him.

"He needs to keep going and on Saturday, hopefully he can help again."

