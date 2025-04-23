Guardiola: I know why Man City have played poorly this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola branded their season as "bad" after victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

City won 2-1 thanks to an injury-time strike from Matheus Nunes.

"The season has been bad," said Guardiola. "It has not been good. What will make you feel the season is good is the Premier League, not the Champions League or FA Cup.

"But it happened, sometimes you have bad seasons for many reasons, but until the end we will try to avoid the damage.

"Liverpool will be champions and Arsenal what can I say, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, ourselves. The level of teams are outstanding.

"Since the Bournemouth FA Cup game the team changed. Manchester United we didn’t play good. It is for situations I know perfectly."