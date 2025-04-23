Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
The four players set to leave Man Utd to fund a deal for Cunha this summer
Man Utd jump ahead of Prem rivals for Akliouche

Guardiola: I know why Man City have played poorly this season

Paul Vegas
Guardiola: I know why Man City have played poorly this season
Guardiola: I know why Man City have played poorly this seasonADAM VAUGHAN / EPA / Profimedia
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola branded their season as "bad" after victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

City won 2-1 thanks to an injury-time strike from Matheus Nunes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The season has been bad," said Guardiola. "It has not been good. What will make you feel the season is good is the Premier League, not the Champions League or FA Cup. 

"But it happened, sometimes you have bad seasons for many reasons, but until the end we will try to avoid the damage.

"Liverpool will be champions and Arsenal what can I say, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, ourselves. The level of teams are outstanding.

"Since the Bournemouth FA Cup game the team changed. Manchester United we didn’t play good. It is for situations I know perfectly."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityAston VillaArsenalChelseaLiverpoolNottinghamManchester UnitedNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Man Utd join battle for £70M Bournemouth star Semenyo
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Larsson: Join Tottenham...?