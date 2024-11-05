Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man City ace Bernardo adamant injuries no excuse facing Sporting CP
Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva insists the club’s injury list will not derail them.

The Citizens are short on players as they enter a crucial phase in the Premier League and Champions League.

As they prepare to take on Sporting CP in Lisbon, Silva spoke about being without several key players.

Oscar Bobb, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Rodrigo and John Stones are all out of the game.

“With a full squad we are stronger, there’s no denying that. We have a lot of unbelievable players missing,” he stated in Monday’s pre-match press conference.

“We have not been able to count on Kevin (De Bruyne) for six weeks. Rodri is out for the season. And other players out shorter times. But we never find excuses. This club was never about that.

“Kevin was out a few years ago for six months and we won the title. We always manage. Perform well individually, do your work and be there to help the team.”

