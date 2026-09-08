Mac Allister "very sad" about not being offered new Liverpool contract like Szoboszlai

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that he is disappointed by Liverpool not pushing for a new deal for the midfielder.

The Argentina international is still on the same contract he signed upon his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion back in 2023, a deal which has just 24 months left.

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Fellow midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai were handed extended deals earlier this year, but Mac Allister has been left in the dark which only suggests the club do not see him as part of their future plans.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, the World Cup winner spoke honestly about the situation and how much he loves the club.

"There was a chance, like everybody knows. I received the news that the club was not in a position to renew my contract, which of course makes me very sad.

"I think everyone can see I give my 100% for this club, every single day in training, I have good games, bad games. I always give my best.

"I see Dominik (Szoboszlai) and Ryan (Gravenberch) renewing their contracts, which makes me happy. Same time it makes me sad I didn't get mine.

"There is still time, I will give my 100% until my last day. We will see what happens. There was options to leave this summer. Right now I'm in the right club."

Responding to Mac Allister’s surprise outburst, Andoni Iraola added:

“We all have responsibilities, contracts with a club. We haven't been together a lot of time but (Mac Allister) is very important and has played a lot of minutes very highly. We have time to talk about those contract situations.”

Real Madrid and Manchester City were heavily linked with a move over the summer, but no move materialised. Mac Allister has been on a steady decline at the club over the past year but there is a chance he could play his way into a new deal, with Iraola keeping a close eye on him over the coming months.