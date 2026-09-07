Maresca: Fatherhood has made Haaland a complete person

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca believes Erling Haaland has developed into a complete person following the birth of his first child.

The Norway international has made a start to the season, scoring three goals in his opening three Premier League appearances.

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Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League opener against FC Porto, Maresca explained how fatherhood has changed Haaland, suggesting his development away from football has helped him become more mature and complete.

“He’s a man now, he’s a dad,” he said.

“When he arrived here, he was not a dad.

“Now life has changed, the priority has completely changed because he is a dad.

“I am happy for him- he was already top as a player and top as a boy.

“But now you can see that he is complete.

“A family man and still scoring goals. I am very happy for him.”