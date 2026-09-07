Babel says Liverpool can grab "a boost and extra confidence" with win over Atletico Madrid

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has spoken on the club's Champions League campaign which begins this week.

Liverpool celebrated their first win of the season last Friday when they secured a 2-0 away victory over Ipswich Town in what was the first 3 points for manager Andoni Iraola.

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Having won four of the nine previous meetings between the clubs compared to Atletico’s three, the Reds are the favourites to win on Wednesday night as they welcome the Spanish giants to Anfield.

Liverpool have scored in each of their last nine competitive matches across all competitions and with Alexander Isak back his best, Atletico may be worried as they touch down on Merseyside this week.

Iraola’s side are far from favourites to win the Champions League this season but Babel spoke to SeatPick, the leading platform for Liverpool tickets about how Europe may be a good boost for the side.

“It will be a big test for Andoni Iraola, but we know that the Champions League can unlock a different level of focus and motivation for players and a manager. Everyone wants to play in it, and for a team like Liverpool, it often brings out a different level of desire.

“I think the competition could be beneficial to their overall season and has to be seen as a bonus and not a distraction from the Premier League.

“I think the Champions League draw can be a real positive to Liverpool's season. They can slowly grow into the tournament, find their form and their shape. In my opinion, it is a draw they shouldn’t complain about.

“Playing Atletico Madrid at home is potentially the biggest game and can give the squad a boost and extra confidence. It shows the world that Liverpool is still there. Football is like a coin, you flip it and sometimes it falls on the right side for you, and all of a sudden everything can change in a positive way.”

Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten start came to an end on Saturday when they suffered a deserved 3-0 away defeat at Athletic Bilbao. They will seek to bounce back against the Reds who earned an easy draw which sees them also face the likes of LASK, Villarreal, Club Brugge and Lens.