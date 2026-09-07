Carrick says it will be a "totally" different against Sabah and Man City after Everton draw

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has revealed that his team are hoping to bounce back after a poor result against Everton.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck in stoppage time for the Toffees, ruining United’s chances of 3 points as they collapsed once more under Carrick whose side now sit 11th in the table.

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United next face Sabah in the Champions League before the Manchester derby on Sunday where Carrick’s side will have to be at their very best if they are to snatch 3 points.

Speaking after the full time whistle, Carrick told the club website that his side will bounce back as they seek much better performances over the next week.

“We’re disappointed right now. We came here to win and put ourselves in the position twice to do that. I knew that it was going to be one of those games that goes to the end, that’s how it’s been most of the times when I’ve played here.”

Carrick continued: “It will be a totally different game on Thursday and then a totally different game next Sunday.

“I thought there was a lot of good things today that we can move forward. There was good things from Hull that we took, good things from Ipswich, and there's good things today. There’s also things that we need to improve on, it’s ongoing work. We will get ready for Thursday.”

Carrick named an unchanged side from the resounding 5-2 victory over Ipswich last Sunday, but United failed to pull off a similar performance.

A win against Sabah could lift confidence once more, something that will need to be lifted before what is the toughest clash yet against City this weekend.