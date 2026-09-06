Mohamed Salah admits 'tricky situation' over possible Liverpool reunion

Mohamed Salah has opened up on how he would feel about potentially facing Liverpool again in his career after making a bold summer move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The Egypt international left the Reds on a free transfer in June, following an incredible nine years at Anfield including two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown.

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The 34-year-old's move to the Turkish Super Lig surprised fans and he's started strongly with three goals from his first five games.

Salah cannot face Liverpool this season - with Trabzonspor competing in the Conference League and Liverpool in the Champions League - and he admitted coming up against his old club would be strange.

"I would feel mixed feelings, because I’ve been there nine years.

“I love the city, I love the fans and we always had a special relationship. It would be very tricky."

Salah will be back in the UK for European action in 2026 after Trabzonspor were paired against Scottish side Hearts in the Conference League first phase in October.