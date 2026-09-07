Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Liverpool welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday night as each side kick off their European campaigns.

The six-time European champions were knocked out by champions Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-final stage last season and will be seeking to go further this season under new manager Andoni Iraola.

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Atletico Madrid reached the Champions League semi-finals last season for the first time in almost a decade, only to suffer a narrow 2-1 aggregate defeat to finalists Arsenal.

Iraola picked up his first win against Ipswich on Friday, in a 2-0 win in which Alexander Isak bagged a fine brace. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten start came to an end on Saturday when they succumbed to a 3-0 away defeat at Athletic Bilbao.

Heading into the clash, the Reds are the clear favourites, but their defensive frailties could hurt their chances in front of an Anfield crowd who are yet to see the best out of the squad under Iraola.

Liverpool team news v Atletico Madrid

For Liverpool, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo have been left out of the club’s Champions League squad, whilst Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni (both knee) all remain out with injuries. Joe Gomez (muscle) is also a doubt but he is said to be back in training.

As for Atletico Madrid, Alexander Sorloth (thigh injury), while Arnau Ortiz (suspended) will miss out. Julian Alvarez could feature for the side despite becoming an outcast, whilst Cristian Romero is in line to make his debut.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid kick off time

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid kicks off on 9 Sept 2026 at 8pm Uk time as the two teams make their way to Anfield.

Key fact

Last season’s meeting saw Liverpool go 2-0 up inside six minutes, Atlético fought back to 2-2 through a Marcos Llorente brace, before Virgil van Dijk scored a 92nd-minute winner.

Liverpool have won their last six Champions League league/group-stage games against Spanish opposition, whilst Atlético have won just two of their last 14 matches against English teams, losing nine.