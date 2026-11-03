Liverpool vs Fenerbahce: Confirmed team news as Dirk Kuyt welcomes Liverpool to Turkey

Liverpool head to Turkey to face Fenerbahce as their Champions League campaign continues.

This will be the very first meeting between Fenerbahce and Liverpool in what should be an intriguing test for both clubs.

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Liverpool have made the perfect start to the league phase, with the Reds winning each of their opening three matches against LASK, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal.

Having drawn 1-1 with Roma and 2-2 with Slavia Prague either side of a 6-0 demolition by Aston Villa, Fenerbahce enter the clash as underdogs, despite being at home.

Liverpool vs Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce are without Jayden Oosterwolde, Nathan Ake and Kojo Peprah Oppong are out in defence, whilst Marco Asensio is ruled out as he needs knee surgery.

For Liverpool, Ryan Gravenberch will miss the game due to a heel injury as he joins Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike on the sidelines.

Liverpool vs Fenerbahce predicted line-ups

Fenerbahce: Ederson; Muldur, Brown, Skriniar, Mercan; Kante, Guendouzi; Greenwood, Kahveci, Aydin; Lukaku

Liverpool: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas

Liverpool vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium for a 17:45 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Fenerbahce: LLDWL

Liverpool: LDWWW

Key stats

Liverpool have bagged 12 goals in their opening three Champions League matches, their best tally after three games in a European Cup campaign since 1980-81.

Fenerbahce have conceded in nine consecutive European games against English opposition.

Dirk Kuyt, Liverpool's former iconic forward, was appointed Fenerbahce interim manager ahead of the clash.

The Reds have lost their last three away matches against Turkish opposition, all 1-0, and have won just once in eight away games against Turkish clubs.