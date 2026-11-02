Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Jose Mourinho changes Trent stance after Santander 'masterclass'

Chelsea tell Barcelona star he's their 'No.1 January transfer target'

Chelsea sweating over Josh Acheampong future as top clubs line up

Bruno Fernandes could leave Man Utd for cut price fee with £60M being reportedly laughable

Most read on Flashscore News

Danish badminton star fails to break curse as she loses eighth successive final

Nigeria break Venezuela hearts to set up Brazil semi-final showdown

Sundowns’ 16-year unbeaten home record put to the test by Golden Arrows

Ex-world No.1 Axelsen labels minister's behaviour as 'embarrassing' after heated TV show

Simeone rallies behind Lookman ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Simeone rallies behind Lookman ahead of Bayern Munich clash
Simeone rallies behind Lookman ahead of Bayern Munich clashMaria Jose Segovia / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has backed Ademola Lookman to overcome his difficult spell at the Spanish club.

The Nigerian forward has struggled to reproduce last season's impressive performances, with his playing time dwindling in recent weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lookman featured for just 14 minutes during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Levante.

Ahead of Atletico's Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich, Simeone urged the 28-year-old to remain patient, work harder and maintain confidence, insisting challenging periods are part of football.

“I have a lot of faith in him. I don’t want him to get frustrated because he’s not going through his best moment, because it’s part of life, part of the game, part of football,” Simeone told reporters.

“This is work, this is believing in what you do.”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueAdemola LookmanGiuliano SimeoneBayern MunichAtl. Madrid

Related Articles

Kane: Week of 'extremes' has brought Bayern squad closer

Kane willing to trade Ballon d'Or for Champions League glory

Atleti's Simeone labels Kane 'incredible' before Bayern clash