Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Jose Mourinho changes Trent stance after Santander 'masterclass'

Bruno Fernandes could leave Man Utd for cut price fee with £60M being reportedly laughable

Chelsea tell Barcelona star he's their 'No.1 January transfer target'

Simeone rallies behind Lookman ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Most read on Flashscore News

Sundowns’ 16-year unbeaten home record put to the test by Golden Arrows

Danish badminton star fails to break curse as she loses eighth successive final

After breakthrough year, Eala remembers 'shocking' realisation to Tour life

Nigeria break Venezuela hearts to set up Brazil semi-final showdown

Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel tragically dies following collision with goalkeeper

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono
Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus OwonoCD Tenerife

Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel ⁠died on Tuesday at the age of 30, ‌a day after suffering a cardiac ‌arrest following a collision ‌during a match, the Spanish ‌second-tier club said.

"Racked with pain, ‌with a lump in our throats and unable to ‌believe that this is ⁠true, ‌from CD Tenerife we communicate the ​tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the ​club said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"There are no words of comfort; there is ⁠absolutely nothing ​that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned ‌seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the ‌striker in the chest ​with his knee.

Medical staff treated ‌the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ⁠ambulance.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLiga2Jesus de MiguelJesus Owono

Related Articles

Nuno Espirito Santo sacked by West Ham as their promotion hopes take a huge hit

Rio Ferdinand says Man Utd should regret missing out on one Arsenal star: He's that good!

Villa captain McGinn says his side have "players who can cause damage to Barcelona"