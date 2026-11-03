Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel tragically dies following collision with goalkeeper

Tenerife's Jesus de Miguel ⁠died on Tuesday at the age of 30, ‌a day after suffering a cardiac ‌arrest following a collision ‌during a match, the Spanish ‌second-tier club said.

"Racked with pain, ‌with a lump in our throats and unable to ‌believe that this is ⁠true, ‌from CD Tenerife we communicate the ​tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the ​club said.

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"There are no words of comfort; there is ⁠absolutely nothing ​that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness."

The match against FC Andorra was abandoned ‌seven minutes into stoppage time after De Miguel collapsed following a collision with away goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had rushed out of his area to clear a long ball and struck the ‌striker in the chest ​with his knee.

Medical staff treated ‌the player on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital by ⁠ambulance.