Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Jose Mourinho changes Trent stance after Santander 'masterclass'

Bruno Fernandes could leave Man Utd for cut price fee with £60M being reportedly laughable

Chelsea tell Barcelona star he's their 'No.1 January transfer target'

Simeone rallies behind Lookman ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Most read on Flashscore News

Sundowns’ 16-year unbeaten home record put to the test by Golden Arrows

Danish badminton star fails to break curse as she loses eighth successive final

After breakthrough year, Eala remembers 'shocking' realisation to Tour life

Nigeria break Venezuela hearts to set up Brazil semi-final showdown

Iraola names 22 man squad to face Fenerbahce as Gravenberch misses out due to heel injury

Iraola names 22 man squad to face Fenerbahce as Gravenberch misses out due to heel injury
Iraola names 22 man squad to face Fenerbahce as Gravenberch misses out due to heel injuryAction Images via Reuters

Ryan Gravenberch will miss out on the Fenerbahce clash as Liverpool continue their Champions League campaign.

Fenerbahce are currently under the leadership of interim manager and Liverpool icon Dirk Kuyt as they host Liverpool at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Liverpool have made the perfect start to the league phase, with the Reds winning each of their opening three matches against LASK, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are searching for their first win in this season's Champions League, having drawn 1-1 with Roma and 2-2 with Slavia Prague either side of a 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool have named their travelling squad:

Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Munoz, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Barcola, Araujo, Nyoni, Chambers, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha, Danns.

Gravenberch, who was an unused substitute in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, is a notable absentee and will miss out on the trip to Turkey after picking up a reported heel injury.

The Dutchman has played 12 times for Liverpool in all tournaments this term, providing one assist. However, he has made just four Premier League starts under Andoni Iraola, who has often preferred academy graduate Trey Nyoni in the middle of the park.

Liverpool are also missing Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are out due to respective knee and hamstring injuries, whilst Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike remain out.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Champions LeagueRyan GravenberchAndoni IraolaTrey NyoniLiverpoolFenerbahceAtl. MadridPremier League

Related Articles

Dirk Kuyt appointed as Fenerbahce's interim coach ahead of Liverpool clash

Iraola suggests Gravenberch could start at right back against an in-form Brighton

Van Dijk sends strong message to his players ahead of Villarreal clash: We are not perfect