Iraola names 22 man squad to face Fenerbahce as Gravenberch misses out due to heel injury

Ryan Gravenberch will miss out on the Fenerbahce clash as Liverpool continue their Champions League campaign.

Fenerbahce are currently under the leadership of interim manager and Liverpool icon Dirk Kuyt as they host Liverpool at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday night.

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Liverpool have made the perfect start to the league phase, with the Reds winning each of their opening three matches against LASK, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are searching for their first win in this season's Champions League, having drawn 1-1 with Roma and 2-2 with Slavia Prague either side of a 6-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool have named their travelling squad:

Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Munoz, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Barcola, Araujo, Nyoni, Chambers, McConnell, Koumas, Ngumoha, Danns.

Gravenberch, who was an unused substitute in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, is a notable absentee and will miss out on the trip to Turkey after picking up a reported heel injury.

The Dutchman has played 12 times for Liverpool in all tournaments this term, providing one assist. However, he has made just four Premier League starts under Andoni Iraola, who has often preferred academy graduate Trey Nyoni in the middle of the park.

Liverpool are also missing Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are out due to respective knee and hamstring injuries, whilst Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitike remain out.