Liverpool to bring back Alexander-Arnold on loan? Iraola ready make Real Madrid an offer

Liverpool are reportedly ready to bring back Trent Alexander-Arnold on loan from Real Madrid.

Trent left his boyhood club in June 2025 after his contract expired, joining Real Madrid for free in a move that cut his ties with Liverpool fans who felt he betrayed the club.

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He was booed in May 2025 after announcing his departure, whilst his mural was defaced multiple times. The academy graduate learnt Spanish well before his move to the Spanish giants was announced, igniting fury amongst fans even further.

Trent has endured a torrid time at Los Blancos since he left his boyhood club, struggling for game time under multiple managers, including Jose Mourinho, who has preferred Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries at right back.

The Portuguese manager said he did not expect either Trent or Denzel Dumfries to request a transfer however, despite their lack of minutes on the pitch.

Trent left Liverpool in pursuit of a new challenge, and now Spanish outlet Cadena SER state that Liverpool are preparing an offer to bring back the England international on loan.

The 28-year-old has started just four LaLiga games under Mourinho this term, and played just a minute in the El Clasico triumph over Barcelona. However, he did get a rare chance against Racing Santander in LaLiga on Sunday, with Mourinho explaining that he was necessary for the win.

"I involved Trent, who hadn't played matches for a while, because I saw that his technical quality would help us get the ball out.

"Despite being away from matches for a period, he delivered an excellent and balanced performance. I'm very happy, and I think the players feel that we're going through a good period."