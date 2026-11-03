Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Champions League predictions, best bets and odds for this week

Football betting analyst Frank Monkhouse offers his strongest predictions as Liverpool arrive in Turkey for a Wednesday 17:45 GMT kick-off.

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It's matchday four in the UEFA Champions League, and Liverpool visit Fenerbahce.

The Reds arrive as one of only five teams with a 100 per cent record, scoring a dozen goals and banking nine points. Another victory could send Andoni Iraola's team to the top of the table and help secure their place in the knockout stages.

Pre-match betting odds on the bet365 app have Liverpool as a favourite to win, but will they deliver?

The locals are winless in their opening three, but did collect two draws. Home fans will value another share of the points here.

Keep reading as profitable football betting writer Frank Monkhouse explains his three Fenerbahce vs Liverpool predictions. You can back your favourite as a single or add more than one pick to a bet builder.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Betting tips

Liverpool win @ 4/7 (bet365)

Over 2.5 goals @ 1/2 (bet365)

Mac Allister score or assist @ 7/4 (bet365)

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Result - Liverpool win

I open with the most popular market: match winner.

I'm backing Liverpool to beat Fenerbahce, move onto a dozen points, and continue their perfect start.

Fenerbahce start down in 31st, with their stats showing zero wins, two draws, and a defeat. They've scored three goals, but already conceded nine. Only one club has a worse goal difference than Fenerbahce's -6, and that's bottom side Slovan Bratislava with -12.

Our partners at Opta Stats tell us that, following a 2-2 home draw with Slavia Prague on matchday three, Fenerbahce are stuck on their longest-ever winless run in this competition. Results from their previous 10 games show four draws and six defeats.

While things have been tough for interim manager Dirk Kuyt in Istanbul, they couldn't have gone much better for Andoni Iraola in Liverpool.

Liverpool's 12 goals is the most they have scored at this stage of a Champions League season since 1980/81. You may remember that Liverpool went on to lift the trophy at the end of that campaign.

Fenerbahce may hold the home advantage, but Liverpool arrive as the form team, and I expect that to show in the result.

You can back the away win as a single at odds of 4/7, but I expect it to be more popular in midweek multiples, including accumulators and Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Bet Builders.

Tip: Liverpool win @ 4/7 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Liverpool beat Fenerbahce, you beat the bookies and collect a profit.

Total goals - Over 2.5

My second bet from Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium is on the match to produce more than two goals.

Unlike the previous bet, you're not interested in which team wins. The total goals scored by both clubs matters most.

In the Champions League so far, Liverpool have scored an average of four goals per game, conceding 2.433. Fenerbahce average one goal per game and concede three.

Betting on over 2.5 goals would've banked followers a profit when Liverpool beat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield last time. It was also a smart bet in a stunning 6-3 away win against LASK. Liverpool's only other UCL start ended in a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid.

Fenerbahce shared four goals with Slavia Prague, after losing 6-0 at Villa Park on matchday two. The Turks opened with a 1-1 draw when hosting Roma, but the Italians finished with 58.4 per cent possession, had eight shots at goal, and 16 touches inside the Fenerbahce box.

After leaking nine goals in three starts, Fenerbahce's defence is nervy, low on confidence, and under increasing pressure.

After scoring a dozen goals in three games, Liverpool's attack is confident, sharp, and capable of more.

Bet on this match to produce more than two goals, and you can cheer every attack, shot, and goal. A 2-1 home win is just as good as a 5-0 away win or a 2-2 draw.

Tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 1/2 (bet365)

Bet explanation: You need Fenerbahce vs Liverpool to end with more than two goals scored by both teams combined. The winning side isn't important here.

Score or assist - Mac Allister

My third and final Fenerbahce v Liverpool prediction has higher odds than the previous two and will perform best as a single.

I'm picking Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister, to score or assist at odds of 7/4 with bet365.

A wonder goal from outside the box to win the match pays the same as Mac Allister setting up a teammate to score a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat. If Alexis finds the net or is credited with an assist in a Liverpool goal, this bet wins.

Why am I confident Mac Allister will deliver the goods in Turkey?

Mac Allister has scored four goals in 17 appearances for Liverpool so far this season.

He got off the mark with what turned out to be the winning goal in a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The 27-year-old from Santa Rosa then doubled up with a goal in a 3-1 win over Tottenham in the EFL Cup.

Mac Allister made it three goals in three Champions League games when hitting a double against Villarreal last time out.

Follow this pick, and your bet is live for the entire time Mac Allister is on the pitch. He played the entire match against Arsenal at the weekend in the Premier League, and did the same in Liverpool's thrilling 4-3 win over Villarreal in this competition.

Tip: Mac Allister to score or assist @ 7/4 (bet365)

Bet explanation: If Alexis Mac Allister scores or assists in a goal for Liverpool at Fenerbahce, you'll boost your betting balance.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool: Betting odds

Fenerbahce win @ 4/1 (bet365)

Draw @ 7/2 (bet365)

Liverpool win @ 4/7 (bet365)