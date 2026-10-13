Liverpool lineup v LASK: Confirmed team news as Isak, Gakpo & Szoboszlai ruled out

Liverpool restart their UEFA Champions League campaign on October 14th on the road LASK.

Andoni Iraola's side slipped to a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on their Premier League return at the weekend and the Spaniard is missing several players for the trip to Austria.

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The Reds are already without Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike due to long-term injuries and Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai all returned injured from the international duty.

Liverpool v LASK team news

With so many players out injured, Iraola can only make limited changes to his starting lineup, but Ryan Gravenberch's red card against City only applies to domestic games - so the Dutchman is available.

Lewis Koumas could lead the attack once again flanked by Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz and captain Virgil van Dijk could get a rest.

Liverpool predicted lineup v LASK

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Gomez, Jacquet, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Wirtz; Munoz, Koumas, Barcola.

Liverpool v LASK kick off time

Kick off at the Raiffeisen Arena is set at 6:45pm local time and 5:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

Liverpool beat LASK home and away in the Europa League under Jurgen Klopp back in 2023 with seven goals scored and just one conceded.