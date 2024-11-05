Liverpool keeper Kelleher delighted with initial Otte impact

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher says he's happy working with keeper coach Fabian Otte.

Otte arrived as part of manager Arne Slot's backroom team, replacing the long-serving John Achterberg.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Kelleher said: "He’s been really good.

"I’m loving working with him, to be honest. He really works hard and puts a lot of work into us, trying to improve us individually. He’s really a great guy, he’s really into the details and stuff. He’s very good and I’m really enjoying working with him."

On what former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso can expect as he leads Bayer at Anfield tonight, Kelleher also said: "I know Liverpool fans will obviously give him a great reception. But the focus for us really is on getting the result and making sure he goes home not too happy!"