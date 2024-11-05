Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
SHOCKER! Edu to leave Arsenal - announcement due

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi: Liverpool return feels great

Ansser Sadiq
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi: Liverpool return feels great
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi: Liverpool return feels greatAction Plus
Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso spoke about bringing Bayer Leverkusen to face his old club.

Alonso, who was linked to the Liverpool manager’s job in the spring, won the Champions League with the club in 2005.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now he returns to Anfield an accomplished manager who won the German league and cup double last term.

He stated to reporters: “For sure it feels great. After a few years, to be back here is always special. You notice the development of the club, I see the new Anfield Road Stand, it looks pretty amazing. 

“And for sure tomorrow we have a big game, coming here in the Champions League against Liverpool. They are in a great moment. It doesn’t get much better than that and we are looking forward to tomorrow.”

On the reception he hopes to get, he added: “Let’s see. I will wait. I am not thinking that much, I am more thinking about how to prepare the game. But hopefully it will be good, I am positive.”

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueAlonso XabiLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBundesliga
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot: Special to face Xabi and Bayer Leverkusen
Kelleher pushed about Liverpool future: It won't help my game
Bayer Leverkusen chief dismisses Man City, Real Madrid Xabi rumours