Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi: Liverpool return feels great

Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso spoke about bringing Bayer Leverkusen to face his old club.

Alonso, who was linked to the Liverpool manager’s job in the spring, won the Champions League with the club in 2005.

Now he returns to Anfield an accomplished manager who won the German league and cup double last term.

He stated to reporters: “For sure it feels great. After a few years, to be back here is always special. You notice the development of the club, I see the new Anfield Road Stand, it looks pretty amazing.

“And for sure tomorrow we have a big game, coming here in the Champions League against Liverpool. They are in a great moment. It doesn’t get much better than that and we are looking forward to tomorrow.”

On the reception he hopes to get, he added: “Let’s see. I will wait. I am not thinking that much, I am more thinking about how to prepare the game. But hopefully it will be good, I am positive.”