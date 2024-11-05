Liverpool boss Slot: Special to face Xabi and Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes they are in for a huge game in midweek.

The Reds take on German giants Bayer Leverkusen, who won the Bundesliga last term.

Xabi Alonso’s team are not as high up this season, but are still a force that Slot is relishing taking on.

He told reporters: “Like you see it, it is a big European tie, which is almost always the situation if you play Champions League, even in the new format.

“Although there might be maybe one, or two, or three teams that are not as known as all the other teams that are in the competition. But definitely for all the reasons... but maybe mainly because of what Xabi Alonso did for this club, especially in Europe as well, but maybe more because of how he manages Leverkusen, how strong they are domestically and in Europe last season. They were incredible, of course.

“This season, in my opinion, they are still the same - just as good, but a bit more unlucky when it comes to results. (It's) a game to look forward to for many people who love this game.”

On the importance of playing well out of possession in the game, he added: “Very important because football is played in two moments: either you have the ball or you don't. And if you play against strong teams, which Leverkusen is one of them, Liverpool as well also though, you need to be good in both sides.

“Unfortunately, we were poor in the first half (against Brighton) on both hands. We were poor with the ball - not poor, we were not as good with the ball, and we were quite poor without the ball against Brighton, which is a team that can play out from the back really good as well. That shows us that we need a performance like the second half because Leverkusen, in my opinion, before we play them is at least equal to Brighton when they have the ball. So, we need a much better performance than the first half and we need an equal performance like the second half.”