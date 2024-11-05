Liverpool boss Slot addresses Salah social media post amid exit claims

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has given an insight into Mohamed Salah’s state of mind.

The Egyptian posted on social media after scoring in a 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated that he would never forget the feeling of scoring at Anfield, suggesting this may be his last season at the club.

Slot stated: “You interpreted in a way (that) maybe other people don't. I don't look at the Instagram posts of my players. I only talk to them, which you can't, so that is the advantage I have... Mo is in a very good place at the moment. As long as he has been here at Liverpool he has been in a very good place but this season again as well. I am hoping he will post one after tomorrow (against Leverkusen) and on Saturday again (against Aston Villa) and what he says with that for me is not important. The only thing that is important for me is how he plays and what he tells me when we have conversations and that's what matters and not how you guys interpret one of his posts.”

On whether it was about Salah’s future, he added: “Then I should have spoken to him about what he said if that was a reference - or yes, or no. But I haven't spoken about him, we've spoken about Leverkusen because that team deserves all of our attention for the quality they have. So, no. He is out of contract in the end of the season and Virgil (van Dijk) said something in the press and now he (Salah) has a post that you interpreted in a certain way. This will probably continue for as long as their futures are not clear yet. But in the meantime, let's hope that they bring in performances like Mo had and Virgil had as well during the weekend.”

On whether Salah can stay at this level for much longer, he finished: “There is no reason at the moment to think he is dropping in terms of level. That's not what (you see) when you look at his numbers and also that's not what you see when you see him play. I don't know how to say this in English but I cannot tell you how the future will look like. Cristiano Ronaldo, what age is he at the moment? He is still doing really well. (Lionel) Messi is still incredible. In-cred-ib-le. But there are also players like me who were not so good anymore when they were 33 - not that I was so good when I was 26, but I regressed a bit earlier than Ronaldo and Messi! I don't know what the future will bring but what I do know is Mo is in a very good place at the moment.”