Liverpool boss Slot: I don't look at Nunez the way you do

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised attacker Darwin Nunez this week.

The Uruguayan was a hard working figure in their 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League.

He got his first start of the season in the midweek contest, with Slot praising him afterwards.

He stated: “I don’t think it’s really honest to say he only scored one (this season) for Liverpool because you also have to look at the playing time he got and I think it was his first start of the season.

“I don’t look at it in the way you do that only focuses on the individual. I think in the first hour we didn’t create a lot of chances for him as well because we missed out on the last pass on numerous occasions and if we would have done better it probably would have led to chances for him as well.

“His home game against Bournemouth, great goal, and today he was also involved and the team we faced was really hard and tough on him. And his teammates didn’t always find him when they could have so it’s a bit early, after three games, to say he only scored one. For me, that’s a bit too early.”