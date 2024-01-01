Alisson: Liverpool teammates gave me perfect birthday present

Liverpool star Alisson Becker was pleased after his team overcame Bologna 2-0 in the Champions League.

The Reds strolled to the success to make it two wins out of two in the competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Becker got a clean sheet, with Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah getting the goals.

Post-game, the keeper said: “Thank you (birthday wish). That's what I asked (from) the boys before when I had my speech. It was a fantastic game, (a) really tough opponent.

“They play really well with the ball and without the ball they are aggressive. Playing against an Italian side is always difficult but we did good to manage the game and to score enough to win the game and to defend well to keep the clean sheet.”

He added on scorer Mo Salah: “He's a player that helps a lot. Sometimes it looks like he's not in the game but then suddenly he makes a perfect touch and he puts a ball in the top corner. That's his quality, that's his strength as well.

“We are lucky to have him but we always have to highlight the hard work that the team had here tonight. A lot of things to improve still but it was good enough to win the game.”