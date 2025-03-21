Isak opens up on his European ambition which could keep him at Newcastle this summer

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has opened up on his future at the club this week and revealed that he has ambitions for the Champions League.

The striker has been linked with some of Europe's biggest sides including Liverpool, Barcelona, and Arsenal in recent months as he continues his fine form. Several sides are desperate for more inspiration up front and the Swedish international looks to be the perfect option with him currently sitting on 23 goals and 5 assists for the Magpies.

Isak spoke to Fotbollskanalen.se regarding his future and insisted that his only focus is helping the club get to the Champions League next season despite them already qualifying for the Conference League after winning the EFL Cup.

"From within the club and from our side there are absolutely no discussions. It's just full focus on playing for me.

"There is a lot of writing outside but within the club, no one is talking about anything like that."

"I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games."

When asked if he has been distracted by talk of his future in recent weeks which have linked him to every top club in need of a striker, Isak admitted that the news is hard to avoid.

"It's pretty normal, pretty much the same as it was before. I do my best to relax and live as usual. But it's clear that it's hard to avoid everything that is written on social media."

If Newcastle does secure Champions League football for next season then there is a chance that Isak may stay as his dream of scoring in Europe’s top competition will come true. However, it is hard to ignore the interest from other top sides such as Liverpool who will give the 25-year-old a better chance of silverware, especially after winning the title.