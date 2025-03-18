Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan declares Isak sale stand

Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has made it clear Alexander Isak must not be sold this summer.

The Daily Mail says Newcastle's Saudi owners are adamant they must keep hold of the Swede and build their team around him.

Buoyed by Sunday's Carabao Cup success, Newcastle's squad are set for major investment this summer in order to take the team to the next level.

And those ambitions hinge on keeping hold of Isak, with Al-Rumayyan telling directors that he must not be allowed to leave.

The Public Investment Fund chief was at Wembley to see Newcastle win - and Isak score on the day.

Barcelona and Arsenal are both keen on Isak, who has a deal to 2028 with the Magpies.