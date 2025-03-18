Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make Maresca sack decision amid ongoing fan frustrations
Amorim on Man Utd's plans for the international break: We are going to divide the group
Manchester United set their price for Barcelona winger Raphinha
Manchester United 'closely monitoring' Bundesliga duo ahead of attacking overhaul

Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan declares Isak sale stand

Paul Vegas
Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan declares Isak sale stand
Newcastle chairman Al-Rumayyan declares Isak sale standAction Plus
Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has made it clear Alexander Isak must not be sold this summer.

The Daily Mail says Newcastle's Saudi owners are adamant they must keep hold of the Swede and build their team around him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Buoyed by Sunday's Carabao Cup success, Newcastle's squad are set for major investment this summer in order to take the team to the next level.

And those ambitions hinge on keeping hold of Isak, with Al-Rumayyan telling directors that he must not be allowed to leave.

The Public Investment Fund chief was at Wembley to see Newcastle win - and Isak score on the day.

Barcelona and Arsenal are both keen on Isak, who has a deal to 2028 with the Magpies.

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdArsenalBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Isak leaning towards committing to new deal with Newcastle
REVEALED: Arsenal to hand Arteta (& Berta) huge summer transfer budget
Villa urging Barcelona to move for Newcastle striker Isak