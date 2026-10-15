Iraola gives fitness updates on Isak, Szoboszlai and Gakpo ahead of Brentford clash

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has spoken on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo ahead of this weekend's clash.

Liverpool beat LASK 6-3 in Austria on Wednesday night as they continued their perfect Champions League campaign under Andoni Iraola who will be delighted with the victory.

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Bradley Barcola scored his first Liverpool goals with a stunning hat-trick, while Jeremie Frimpong, Ronald Araújo and Lewis Koumas also found the net as the Reds built their confidence back up after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

Despite missing several key names, Liverpool impressed on the night as a number of young players such as Koumas, Trey Nyoni, Luke Chambers and Rio Ngumoha stepped up.

Isak missed the game through a thigh issue, whilst Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Gakpo (ankle) were also absent. Asked if the trio could return to fight against Brentford, Iraola admitted that it could be cutting it close.

“It’s early for us to say, we have still tomorrow’s training. Obviously, they were not ready for last night.

“We have to wait and see. I think it’s still very early but the same way I said they are not available for the previous games, I leave the chance open this time, yes.”

He added: “In this period especially, when we are basically playing every three days – almost less than three days – you need more players. That’s why we changed the team a little bit yesterday.

“We will need to change again at the weekend, we will need to change again when we face Villarreal in another three days. We need everyone, we will need everyone in one moment or the other. Everyone has to be ready because we will need him probably.”

After the loss to City last time out in the Premier League, Liverpool sit 9th in the table. A win against Brentford is imperative for Iraola whose side could potentially move up to 4th if they pick up three points. Having Isak, Gakpo and Szoboszlai back would be a major boost and more updates should come over the next few days.