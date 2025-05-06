Braida: How Inter Milan can beat Barcelona

Ariedo Braida believes Inter Milan can beat Barcelona tonight.

Inter host Barca in the second-leg of their Champions League semifinal with the aggregate score locked at 3-3.

Braida, who is a former Barca scouting chief, believes the Blaugrana can be beaten.

He said on GR Parlamento: "Barcelona? When I was there they were a great team, today they are a good team, they concede a lot of goals. Inter have a good chance of reaching the final and playing at home I think they will give their all. They can really do it and I hope so.

"Inter knows how to bring out the best in difficult moments. In the first leg I saw (Marcus) Thuram very well. And Barcelona is no longer the unbeatable team it once was, even if they have a great Lamine Yamal, a great Raphinha and in attack they can score a lot of goals.

"How much is Lamine Yamal worth on the market? A pure brilliant is priceless, on demand... let's say a billion. Berlusconi would certainly have tried..."