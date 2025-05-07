Inter Milan keeper Sommer: We were almost out

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer was happy for the fans after their stunning Champions League semifinal win against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Davide Frattesi struck a 99th minute extra time winner to send Inter into the final 7-6 on aggregate.

Sommer, outstanding on the night, said afterwards: "It was a crazy game. I am really proud of this team and how we played.

"We were already kind of out and then we came back - amazing.

"It means a lot - you don't have a lot of chances to go to a final. We knew that in the last four minutes of extra time that it was our last chance to go through.

"We put everything on this pitch with the fans together."