Flick urges Barcelona "to enjoy" Inter Milan semifinal test

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits his young team have surpassed expectations.

Barca meet Inter in the second-leg of their Champions League semifinal with the aggregate score locked at 3-3.

Flick said: "At the beginning of the season, we had no idea what we would achieve. We've won two titles, and the coming weeks are very important. I want my team to be aware of it and enjoy it.

"I want everyone to see how well we played, and I want everyone to be proud. We want to enjoy playing. I'm very happy; it's wonderful to be able to coach this team.

"We've won two titles. Players thrive in these matches. It's a semifinal, but we have to enjoy it. The players never give up, and the situation is very good."

"Lamine is a genius"

Flick, meanwhile, also insists there's more to Barca than superkid Lamine Yamal.

He continued: "For me, the team is what matters. It's true that there are exceptional players, and Lamine is a genius. He helped us on Wednesday, and it was great to see him, but he always has to prove himself.

"We want to reach the final, and we hope everyone is at their best.

"It's what I've said before. They have to enjoy tomorrow's game. Playing at this level, in a Champions League semi-final against Inter, is great. I don't want to put pressure on my players; they have to enjoy themselves.

"I want them to be well connected, to complement each other well, and to play with a fantastic style."