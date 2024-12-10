Inter Milan coach Inzaghi talks Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Taremi goalscoring

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi says they know what is required to reach the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Inzaghi spoke to the press ahead of Tuesday's clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Is it time to do some calculations on the Champions League standings?

"We know the path we've had so far, it's been excellent and we know that at 17 points you could be there, but at 18 you're definitely there. We have three games left, tomorrow we play against one of the strongest teams in Europe that in sixteen months has lost three games. We've prepared, knowing that we're facing a very, very strong team."

Speaking of the three games lost in the last 75 by Leverkusen, one was lost against Atalanta. Have you seen it again?

"We know that facing Atalanta is never easy, we focused on Leverkusen: we have seen it over and over, because lately they have played with four in defense, for long stretches with three. We are ready for any system, we are talking about a team that is recognizable, trained by an excellent coach, who has brought his principles. It is a team that plays very well from the back, that presses very well. Clearly we will have to play a game with great attention."

Do you have an explanation for the many attacks?

"As I have said more than once, I coach Inter and I am lucky to have these guys who have given me everything for three and a half years. I know where I started from and we know where we have arrived, what I said after Parma I said in reference to the last ten years of Inter. Up until 2021 the team struggled a lot in Europe, we, together with the staff, the fans, the players, have made a great journey. Everyone says it started from the final in Istanbul: it was important, but I think of the games against Real Madrid and Liverpool in the first year. They were fantastic, played in an amazing way, as a coach they filled me with pride, against teams that then reached the final. It is a journey that starts from afar, we know that playing at this pace is not easy: what was done on Friday was only analyzed on Saturday, with three games a week it is not easy, but I am lucky to have a team and a staff that always follow me."

Excellent numbers but different between the league and the Champions League?

"The numbers need to be read, they are important in football. We know that in the Champions League we had a certain path and in the league another. We need to raise our attention, improve the non-possession phase all together, in the league we have played very well in the last matches. Tomorrow night it will be important to follow up on these games, knowing who we are facing."

Can we say that, in terms of the Scudetto, Atalanta is the favourite?

"They deserve compliments, for what they have done both in Europe and in the league in recent years. However, it is difficult for me to say they are favorites, I remember what I said on July 13: I said that it would be an exciting championship, with many protagonists and different from the previous ones. I think you can see it from the standings, we are in fifteenth place: the top teams have changed, plus we have Lazio and Fiorentina who are having an extraordinary championship."

How important is it for Taremi to find consistency in his goals?

"I'm very satisfied with him, he's a player I wanted along with the club: all his teammates love him, he played as a starter in the Champions League and we have thirteen points. We know and he knows that there are four other forwards who want to play like him: Lautaro and Thuram are the ones who are playing the most, Arnautovic had some problems but when I put him on the pitch he gave me great answers, Correa is back to being very good. I'm spoiled for choice, playing for Inter we know there's a lot of competition: tomorrow there's plenty in midfield and attack, less in defence. Dumfries has been added to Acerbi and Pavard, as well as Palacios who isn't on the list. From next week I hope Acerbi and Dumfries can be there, as well as Palacios of course."