Gasperini delighted as Atalanta thrash Young Boys

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was delighted with his players after their Champions League rout of Young Boys.

La Dea won 6-1 in Switzerland, with Mateo Retegui and Charles de Ketelaere both scoring twice on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Gasperini said: "For us it's a good period also in the championship. The victory of the Europa League has made those players grow considerably in terms of confidence, self-esteem and authority, then many new players have arrived who are fitting in and growing within the group.

"Retegui has been decisive right from the start, we've been seeing Kossounou for a few games while today Cuadrado also played a very good game. And there's also Samardzic who scored an extraordinary goal.

"Inter suffered with Young Boys, we were not so sure and calm before the match. We will have to face Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​we have taken this challenge with great attention. At this moment we are solid and sure of what we do, these three points put us in the top 24: now let's see what happens."

Gasperini also said:"I'll just say that we've been playing in Europe for eight years and nothing has ever happened to me, not even a single thing.

"My luck over the years has been to always have a solid group. By now we know each other by heart, several players are also coaches on the pitch and thanks to them I could easily sit in the stands. The other fundamental thing is the attitude: we have always had a very strong dressing room."

