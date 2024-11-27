Tribal Football
Atalanta striker Retegui delighted with double in victory at Young Boys
Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui was pleased to be on the scoresheet for their win at Young Boys.

Retegui scored twice, his first goals in the Champions League, as Atalanta won 6-1 on Tuesday night in Berne.

He later said, "I'm very happy because we played a great game, especially in the first half.

"We came here to win and we did it, now we'll rest and then we'll think about the next league match against Roma.

"We're playing beautiful football, I'm happy to have been awarded MVP: the dedication is for the team, we have to continue like this and not give up. We know that winning today was very important, we're happy to have earned these three points."

 

