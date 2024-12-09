Atalanta great Ilicic: To beat Real Madrid you must be 110%

Atalanta great Josip Ilicic is excited seeing his old club meet Real Madrid in the Champions League this week.

La Dea will host Real Madrid at their Gewiss stadium tomorrow.

He said: "Atalanta is a team that will always remain in my heart, like Palermo. The rosanero gave me the opportunity to shine in Italian football, while at Goddess they allowed me to play great, unforgettable games. Reaching those levels with a small club is incredible. I still notice the affection of the people, I miss them a lot and I would like to visit Bergamo more."

Asked if Atalanta are in the running for the Scudetto, Ilicic continued: "I am very convinced. I know the coach's football, he has built the team step by step and they play wonderfully. It is not easy to win the Europa League and I hope they also win the Scudetto, but if not this year it will be in the next two or three. They will continue to fight to win."

And on Real, he added: "I see Real Madrid in difficulty, but maybe in one or two games everything will change. It has already happened in the past, when people said they were finished and then ended up winning everything. Atalanta are doing well, but to beat Real they must give something more, get to 110%."

