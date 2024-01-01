Tribal Football
Howe speaks out about potential Trippier departure and Thiaw transfer from AC Milan

Howe speaks out about potential Trippier departure and Thiaw transfer from AC MilanAction Plus
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier post caused mayhem as fans believed he was leaving the club this summer but manager Eddie Howe has cleared things up in recent interview.

Howe played down Trippier’s post after many fans took it as a sign that the full back was on his way out of the club. 

Trippier posted a picture posing with Tom Spring, who is currently working as head of scouting at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.  

The caption read “good meeting” which suggested it had not been two friends meeting but instead a business venture that could mean the defender leaving for Saudi Arabia. 

"It is difficult for me to comment on. For Kieran he is on holiday and he is having down time after exploits with the national team.” 

"Yeah, he has total freedom to enjoy his holiday. The picture in question is a personal relationship, I don't think it is related to any club." 

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw was also on the mind of the manager and he spoke about but insisted there are currently "no updates" as negotiations between Newcastle and Milan continue. 

"I am always reluctant to comment but he is a player that I know about. I remember him from our games against AC Milan from the Champions League. But that is it really." 

