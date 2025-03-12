Van Dijk: What I told Liverpool teammates after shootout defeat

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits he addressed his teammates immediately after their Champions League defeat to PSG.

Liverpool lost their round of 16 tie on penalties on Tuesday night after allowing PSG's Ousmane Dembele to score early into the second-leg. PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma denied Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez in the shootout to send his team through to the quarterfinals.

Van Dijk said afterwards: “It was a very intense, great game of football. I think obviously it was a totally different Liverpool than what we showed in Paris, but unfortunately we are out on penalties and that’s the reality.

“I think in the first half we created dangerous moments (as well as the second half) and obviously you know that they have the quality to create them as well. Eventually it comes down to penalties and unfortunately we lost.

“It’s part of football. I said to the guys, ‘Obviously you can be disappointed because we are out of the competition but it’s chin up and get ready for the next challenge.’ It’s a beautiful one on the weekend so we go again.”

Liverpool now prepare for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

Van Dijk added: “If we would play with the same quality and intensity that we did in regular time then it’s going to be a beautiful game.

“But the focus will be on recovery because everyone has to do that in order to be at their best on the weekend against a very good Newcastle, in my opinion, and I’m really looking forward to it.”