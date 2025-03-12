WATCH: Van Dijk seen in conversation with PSG powerbrokers Al-Khelaifi and Campos

Tribal Football
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was filmed in conversation with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after last night's Champions League elimination.

The Reds were knocked out at the round of 16 at Anfield on penalties by PSG.

And in the aftermath, Van Dijk was seen speaking with Al-Khelaifi and sports director Luis Campos.

The Dutchman is off contract at the end of the season and so is free to negotiate pre-contract terms with any foreign club - including PSG.

For their part, Liverpool are trying to open talks with Van Dijk about a new deal, though the veteran has so far been reluctant.

Watch below:

 

