Liverpool boss Slot left unimpressed by contract question after PSG defeat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was left unimpressed by one question after their Champions League penalty shootout defeat to PSG.

The Reds fell at the round of 16 stage, with Slot declaring in defeat it was "the best match I've ever been involved in".

And in his post-match interview, Slot was left unimpressed by a question about where the result leaves talks with his off contract players Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"'It is creative to come up with the contract situation," Slot replied. "That is the last thing I am thinking of.

"Liverpool showed themselves and hopefully they have more luck next year."

The Dutchman also said: "I have never seen them as intense and aggressive as today. If you put so much effort in and don’t get reward, it is sometimes difficult.

"It feels a bit unfair to go out in this round already. If you are top then face a tough team like PSG, but that is a nice part of football. Everyone around the world enjoys watching this game."