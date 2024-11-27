Arsenal boss Arteta "very pleased" after victory at Sporting CP: Determination, intensity

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on his team after a 5-1 win over Sporting CP.

The Gunners were at their free flowing best, battering the Portuguese champions on Tuesday night.

After the Champions League group stage win, Arteta praised his entire team to reporters.

He stated: “For sure, especially against the opponent that we played in their home, I don’t think they’ve lost a game in 18 months. They’ve been in top form, they did better than anyone they played here, so to play to the level, with the determination, the purpose, and the fluidity that we've done today, very pleased.”

On the performance, he added: “Yeah, well, it's true that the result is very different by the performance, and as well the intensity of the opponent that we faced when we played Inter. I was so pleased with what I saw, and I knew that in that pathway, good things were going to happen in Europe.

“Today we've been able to do that and replicate it and be even more efficient in the opposition half. And, very pleased because the team played with so much courage, because they are so good. and watching them live, I realised how good they are.”

On their improvement since the international break, he finished: “A lot, because we were training with 11-12 players for a long period so they could not train and play and then suddenly almost everybody is fit and available.

“It’s true, we are still managing certain players but their level is rising. I have no doubt we have the right ability, we are going to be a really good side.”

