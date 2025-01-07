Gyokeres to have his pick of clubs in the summer including Bayern Munich and Man Utd

Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres will have his pick from suitors in the summer window.

That is the view of The Star, who state that Bayern Munich and Manchester United are among the clubs chasing his signature.

Gyokeres is enjoying an outstanding season, especially when he was coached by Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

Now that Amorim is at United, the club are looking to bring Gyokeres in as well.

However, Bayern can offer Champions League football net season, while United languishes in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Bavarians do have Harry Kane, which may complicate playing time for Gyokeres.