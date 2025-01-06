Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call

Man Utd face Gyokeres competition as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain seek strikers

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd face Gyokeres competition as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain seek strikers
Man Utd face Gyokeres competition as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain seek strikersAction Plus
Manchester United are facing a tough task if they want to reunite Viktor Gyokeres with Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are hoping to bring in the Swedish forward to lead their line.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gyokeres has been a star at Sporting CP, where he developed under Amorim in recent seasons.

However, Sport Bild states that Bayern Munich are serious about bringing in the forward in the summer window.

There is also said to be interest from Paris Saint-Germain and other top European clubs.

The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have previously been linked to the ace marksman.

Mentions
Gyokeres ViktorAmorim RubenManchester UnitedBayern MunichPSGSporting LisbonPremier LeagueFootball TransfersBundesligaLigue 1
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Man Utd set to bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker despite PSR restrictions
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale