Man Utd face Gyokeres competition as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain seek strikers

Manchester United are facing a tough task if they want to reunite Viktor Gyokeres with Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are hoping to bring in the Swedish forward to lead their line.

Advertisement Advertisement

Gyokeres has been a star at Sporting CP, where he developed under Amorim in recent seasons.

However, Sport Bild states that Bayern Munich are serious about bringing in the forward in the summer window.

There is also said to be interest from Paris Saint-Germain and other top European clubs.

The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have previously been linked to the ace marksman.