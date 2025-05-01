Manchester United equal 59-year personal European record

Manchester United equaled a personal European record that had stood for 59 years with Thursday’s 3-0 demolition of Athletic Bilbao.

In the first-leg semi-final at the Estadio de San Mamés, the Red Devils surged to a three-goal lead by half-time, with Bruno Fernandes netting a brace.

It marks the first time since the 1965-66 European Cup quarter-finals against Benfica that the Premier League side has scored three first-half goals in an away knockout-stage match in major European competition.

In that match on March 9, 1966, United earned a 5-1 away win in Lisbon, with George Best scoring twice and John Connelly adding a third within the first 14 minutes.

Unfortunately, they were later eliminated by Partizan Belgrade in the semi-final, losing 2-1 on aggregate.