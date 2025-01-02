Amorim pleads with Man Utd chiefs to bring forward Gyokeres plans

Tribal Football
Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United chiefs to sign a top centre forward this winter.

The Red Devils were expected to go after Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres in the summer.

However, Amorim is now asking them to push on with those plans as early as this month.

According the Daily Star, Amorim wants his ace marksman at United within weeks.

He is hoping to see the 26-year-old settle into the club this winter, and then be raring to go for next season.

United find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League table and in some danger of relegation.

