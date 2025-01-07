Barcelona, Real Madrid join battle for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona, Real Madrid join battle for Sporting CP striker GyokeresAction Plus
Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the battle for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who is reporting any move away from Sporting is likely to happen this summer.

He stated: "Understand that a transfer of Sporting’s Viktor Gyökeres during this winter transfer window is currently not planned.

"The clear tendency at the moment is for him to move in the summer. Concrete options include Manchester United, Manchester City, and Barcelona.

"However, MUFC are currently not the top favorites.

"Real Madrid and FC Bayern continue to closely monitor the situation."

