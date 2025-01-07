Barcelona, Real Madrid join battle for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the battle for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

That's according to Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, who is reporting any move away from Sporting is likely to happen this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated: "Understand that a transfer of Sporting’s Viktor Gyökeres during this winter transfer window is currently not planned.

"The clear tendency at the moment is for him to move in the summer. Concrete options include Manchester United, Manchester City, and Barcelona.

"However, MUFC are currently not the top favorites.

"Real Madrid and FC Bayern continue to closely monitor the situation."