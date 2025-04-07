Arsenal star Saka: The Ballon d’Or is a dream but my focus is on winning titles

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has spoken to the press ahead of tomorrow's clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

As Arsenal’s title hopes slowly dwindle away, this week’s European clash against champions Real Madrid is perhaps the biggest game of the season. Saka followed manager Mikel Arteta in Monday’s press conference and first spoke on the frustration of his injury and the break he's had because of it.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It was tough for me, it came at a bad moment but I'm just focused now on the positives and I couldn't ask to come back at a better time of the season than now.

"I think mentally it was really good for me. Obviously it was really tough for me initially to find out the extent of my injury, that I was going to have surgery, it was really tough for me to hear the news at first but once it was done and successful I was just focused on coming back stronger and I had a lot of time.

"The past five years I've been playing game after game so it was the first proper break I've had. It was really good for me. I got to do a lot of things that I don't normally do. It's really nice to be back and I feel fresh mentally."

The 23-year-old was next questioned on whether this is the biggest night of his career in club football so far and the importance of the home crowd at the Emirates Stadium.

"I think in an Arsenal shirt it probably will be yes.

"As the players we're ready and we're up for it but I honestly have no doubts that the fans tomorrow are going to be up for it also and they're going to help to create the most beautiful night that the Emirates has witnessed."

Saka then praised the club’s academy and two players specifically who have been making headlines in recent months.

"The latest example is those two boys - Myles (Lewis-Skelly) and Ethan (Nwaneri) and how talented they both are. I'm always there for them if they want to ask me any questions - they do sometimes, sometimes they don't but I always make myself available to them. I'm really proud to see the steps that they are making and I hope they keep grounded and keep working hard.

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1909215988685414706

"This is Arsenal, this is what we do. We've done it in the past and I just hope we keep continuing to do it so we can save more money!"

The Gunners star was then asked how much this game means to him and the club who have rarely made it to this stage in the competition in recent years.

"It would mean a lot to us. It's the first time the club has been in back-to-back Champions League quarter finals for a while now so tomorrow night we want to take the next step and try and get over the line.

"It's Madrid, you have to respect that and accept what they've done in the history but tomorrow anything can happen, we can't focus too much on that."

Finally, he spoke on his contract situation as he attempted to ease concerns over his future in North London.

"For me I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge so I think it's pretty clear. The fans know how much I love them and you saw on Tuesday I think they loved me back so it's a good relationship and I'm really happy to be here. I'm just focused on winning.

"It just reassured everything. It was special. You had to be in the stadium (on Tuesday) to really understand and feel the noise and energy they brought for me. I'm really grateful, I just want to win here.

“The Ballon d’Or is a dream but my focus is on winning titles at Arsenal.

“I’m just working hard to do the best for my team. Any individual awards that come I’ll accept them”.