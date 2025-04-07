Arteta on facing Real Madrid: We will go for it, tomorrow is a beautiful opportunity

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken to the press ahead of this week's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Gunners prepare to host the first leg at the Emirates on Tuesday night as they hunt for a first European trophy. Arteta first gave some positive team news ahead of their clash with the champions, much to the delight of Arsenal fans.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Yeah it looks like it (everyone is available). We have another training session this afternoon, Ben finished the game. He was fine after the game. The rest went through the game and they were able to do some bits yesterday ready to train today."

Mentality is key in huge games such as this and the Spanish head coach admitted that he thinks his team are more that ready to beat Madrid and progress to the next round.

"8pm tomorrow night, 11 players, 60,000 people, really super convinced that we are ready to win and to beat them. That's the mindset that I want.

"The rest, be the team that we have been the last quarter of the season, with all the up and downs and things that we have to deal with, continue to do that because that's our super strength.

"I think they are convinced (the players), if I have to convince them I think we have a problem. They know exactly what they have to do."

Bukayo Saka has returned to the squad in recent weeks and Arteta was next asked whether he is ready to start.

"He is in a much better place, gradually we have built his minutes in the last six or seven days, he has coped with that really well and he is in a good place to be able to be used."

He next spoke on Real Madrid and the importance of going to Madrid for the second leg with a lead which many teams find it impossible to do.

"There are things that we cannot control - what they are going to prepare, what they can do - we have to focus and our energy has to be on that understanding our strengths, our weakness and the direction that we want to play in the game.

"Very important but it will be just the first leg so obviously the intention of the team is very clear, we want to achieve tomorrow and we are going to go for it."

Next, he was questioned on how big the game is for him as a manager and revealed that Tuesday is a great opportunity for his side to show their worth.

"It is one of the most special things. It is a competition that we wait for many years, the fact we have only been twice at this stage in 15 years with the size of Arsenal Football Club says the difficulty of that and we are going to create our own story and go even further. Tomorrow is a beautiful opportunity to all of us."

Finally, he opened up on Real Madrid’s attack and how he hopes to prevent being overpowered by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

"With the individual qualities that they have especially when you put them in certain situations, you know the danger you are facing. That's why consistently they have been doing what they've been doing in this competition. They can create those moments and when it comes to the biggest stage, individual performance play can decide the games, are critical for your success and it is something we have to prevent for sure."