Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face Real Madrid
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy

Guardiola makes clear Man City transfer rumours for Gyokeres

Paul Vegas
Guardiola makes clear Man City transfer rumours for Gyokeres
Guardiola makes clear Man City transfer rumours for GyokeresAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists there's no transfer interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash, Guardiola was asked about rumours linking the Swede with City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"We already have Erling Haaland , the world's best striker," replied City's manager.

At the same time, Sporting coach Ruben Amorim believes Gyökeres could be sold in the near future.

"I don't know Sporting's plans, but if the right offer comes, they will have to sell," the incoming Manchester United manager said.

"He is an athlete who is at his peak and can give a lot, both in terms of money to his club, and income to the future club."

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueGyokeres ViktorManchester CitySporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sporting CP captain Hjulmand: Has Amorim betrayed us?
Man City ace Bernardo on Amorim and Man Utd: I don't wish him well!
Man City boss Guardiola: I'm looking forward to speaking with Viana