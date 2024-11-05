Guardiola makes clear Man City transfer rumours for Gyokeres

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists there's no transfer interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Ahead of tonight's Champions League clash, Guardiola was asked about rumours linking the Swede with City.

"We already have Erling Haaland , the world's best striker," replied City's manager.

At the same time, Sporting coach Ruben Amorim believes Gyökeres could be sold in the near future.

"I don't know Sporting's plans, but if the right offer comes, they will have to sell," the incoming Manchester United manager said.

"He is an athlete who is at his peak and can give a lot, both in terms of money to his club, and income to the future club."